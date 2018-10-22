UltraTech Cement hits 21-month low as Q2 nos miss estimates; brokerages see 8-47% upside

UltraTech Cement stock fell 3.36 percent intraday to hit 21-month low of Rs 3,488 on Monday after brokerage houses said earnings missed estimates on lower volume and higher cost.

These research firms barring Credit Suisse expect 8-47 percent upside in the stock.

While maintaining buy call on the cement major, Edelweiss slashed target price on the stock to Rs 4,411 from Rs 4,779 (implying potential upside of 22 percent) due to its inability to take price hikes despite decent volume gains is disheartening.

With cement prices continuing to be weak, the research house cut FY19 EBITDA estimates by 9 percent but stayed optimistic on price hikes, which would come back from January 2019.

Nomura also maintained its buy rating on UltraTech with a target price of Rs 5,150, implying potential upside of 43 percent as it believes UltraTech best geared for cement cycle upturn that has begun, though Q2FY19 missed estimates.

It said Q2 miss was driven by lower volume and higher costs.

The company believes prices will move up in Q3FY19 & power/fuel costs are likely peaked.

Morgan Stanley has overweight call on UltraTech with a target price of Rs 4,954 per share, citing above expectation volume growth and in-line realisation which helped company deliver in-line EBITDA.

Demand momentum remained strong but the pace of cost acceleration will moderate, given softer petcoke prices, it said, adding, price hike in seasonally strong demand period is key to delivery on earnings.

Deutsche Bank also reiterated its buy call on the stock on improved pricing power and sees a robust 30 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-21 supported by 18 percent CAGR in volume.

However, it cut its target price to Rs 4,500 from Rs 4,760 due to energy cost inflation and also slashed its FY19-20 EPS estimate by 3-4 percent. Price hikes are expected to drive margin recovery, it feels.

The cement major reported a 9 percent on year degrowth in second quarter standalone profit to Rs 390.8 crore on weak operational performance and rising energy & logistics cost.

Revenue during the quarter increased 21 percent to Rs 7,771.3 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 6.7 percent to Rs 1,207.6 crore and margin contracted 460 basis points YoY.

Power & fuel cost in Q2 shot up 30 percent to Rs 1,886 crore and freight & forwarding expenses jumped 25 percent to Rs 1,946.9 crore compared to year-ago. Other expenses also increased 19.8 percent to Rs 1,058 crore YoY.

Higher cost was due to weak rupee, higher diesel intake and higher other cost, said Axis Capital which retained its hold rating with a target price of Rs 3,885 (potential upside of 8 percent).

The research house expects positive demand momentum going ahead.

Credit Suisse maintained its underperform call on the stock and slashed target price to Rs 3,300 from Rs 3,500 as it stayed cautious & cut FY19/20 EPS by 15/19 percent after earnings.

It expects volumes to be impacted from lower disbursements by housing finance companies.