App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTech Cement gains 2% post Q2 numbers, approves capex worth Rs 940 cr

The stock has gained 11 percent in the last one month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of UltraTech Cement gained over 2 percent intraday on October 22 after the company had reported net profit which was up 2.3 percent at Rs 639 crore.

The profit after tax (PAT) jumped 72 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 639 crore against Rs 371 crore profit in the same quarter last year. The top line of the cement maker grew 5 percent YoY to Rs 9,129 crore from Rs 8,710 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 29 percent YoY to Rs 1,995 crore from Rs 1,544 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Close

The company on October 21 said it had plans to invest Rs 940 crore to increase the production of premium products for strengthening its position in eastern markets. The board of the Aditya Birla group has approved expansion of grinding capacities in Bihar and West Bengal and to open a grinding unit in Odisha.

related news

"The board at its meeting held today approved capex of Rs 940 crore for making premium products with an increase in its grinding capacities in Bihar and West Bengal by 0.6 mtpa (million tonne per annum) each and a new grinding unit of 2.2 million tonne in Odisha," UltraTech said in a statement.

The stock has gained 11 percent in the last one month.

At 09:38 hrs, UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 4,343.85, up Rs 48.35, or 1.13 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,405.45 and an intraday low of Rs 4,282.70.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 09:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #UltraTech Cement

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.