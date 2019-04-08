UltraTech Cement erases early gains; CLSA upgrades stock to buy

UltraTech Cement shares fell over a percent intraday after erasing opening gains. The stock gained over a percent in early trade after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy from outperform.

The research house also raised price target by 12 percent to Rs 5,025 from Rs 4,500 a share, implying 20 percent potential upside from current levels.

The stock was quoting at Rs 4,160.50, down Rs 26.05, or 0.62 percent on the BSE, at 10:31 hours IST.

"Better cement pricing improved outlook," the investment firm said, adding better pricing & stable costs will drive recovery in unit margins.

It expects a strong recovery with 44 percent EPS CAGR over FY19-21. UltraTech should reduce leverage to 1.1x by FY21-end from 3x in FY19, CLSA said.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.