Ukraine-Russia war drags Sensex 1,200 points lower; stocks at upper circuit exceed those at lower limit

The intensifying war between Russia and Ukraine rattled the Indian stock market, dragging the BSE Sensex lower by more than 1,100 points and pushing the volatility index above 30 on the first trading day of March.

The BSE Sensex fell as much as 1,200 points intraday before closing 778 points, or 1.4 percent, at 55,469, and the Nifty 50 fell 188 points to 16,606. The market had been range bound after the Nifty 50 hit a low of 16,200 on February 24.

Russia, the third-largest oil producer and second-largest natural gas producer, bombarded cities in Ukraine as it attacked the country from the north, south and east even as Ukrainians resisted the invading forces and western nations imposed sanctions on Russia. With no signs of the attacks easing and little progress towards holding talks, experts said the war could become more destructive and deadly.

Crude oil prices surged to a more than eight-year high on March 1 on supply concerns. Brent crude futures, a global benchmark, jumped to over $113 a barrel, the highest since 2013, and traded at $109 a barrel at 16:38 hours IST, up 4 percent.

Also read - Moody's places ratings of 51 Russian companies on review for downgrade

Oil prices are a major concern for India, a net importer. Experts fear the extra spending on importing oil would eat into the money the government wants to use for economic growth.

GDP growth

“Crude skyrocketing to over $110 is a major shock to the economy,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “After the elections in March, petroleum product prices will rise sharply even if the government goes for an excise duty cut.”

Petrol and diesel retail prices in India have been largely unchanged since elections in five states started last month. Counting is scheduled for March 10.

The escalating geopolitical tensions came after India’s GDP growth in the third quarter of FY22 came in lower than expected at 5.4 percent.

Click Here For Live Updates on Ukraine-Russia War

“This slowdown is likely to be extended, going forward. As things stand now, India’s GDP growth for FY23 will be lower and inflation higher than estimates. This is negative for the stock market,” Vijayakumar said.

Spiking oil prices, inflation concerns, and worries over global growth following the Ukraine-Russia war caused major selling pressure across the globe.

The most affected were banking & financial, auto, pharma and realty stocks. Metals bucked the trend, with the Nifty Metal index gaining about 4 percent following a spike in commodity prices.

The Asian markets closed mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling almost 2 percent each. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 percent.

Also read - What's pulling down the stocks? Here's a look at the five key drags

The European markets were choppy in trade with Britain’s FTSE rising 0.6 percent and France’s CAC up 0.4 percent, whereas Germany’s DAX was flat at 16:38 hours IST. US indexes (Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite) cracked more than 1.5 percent each on March 1, though US futures with more than half a percent gain are pointing towards a positive opening.

The India VIX, the so-called fear index, jumped to over 30 again, indicating more volatile swings ahead. Experts said volatility is likely to remain on the higher side until Ukraine-Russia tensions ease. The India VIX hit an intraday high of 30.84, and was 2.3 percent higher at 29.23 at close.

Also read - FPI holdings in BSE 200 Index drop to 23% in December as DII holdings rise

There was less pressure in the broader markets. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.17 percent and 0.12 percent respectively. The market breadth was not as bad as on February 24, with 1,692 shares advancing against 1,652 declining on the BSE.

The number of stocks that hit the upper circuit limit (313) exceeded the number at the lower circuit limit (224) on the BSE. Not a single ‘A’ group stock was either at the upper or lower circuit.

Even though the broader market faced less pressure than the benchmarks, experts advised investors to stay neutral until the tensions ease.

“In this highly volatile and uncertain scenario, investors should remain in a wait-and-watch mode. There is relative safety in IT stocks and valuation comfort in high quality financials,” said Vijayakumar.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.