Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK hedge fund acquires 1.35% stake in Route Mobile; Niraj Rajnikant Shah buys 1.6% in Likhitha

Sanitaryware manufacturer HSIL has acquired 5.5 lakh equity shares of its own (representing 0.76 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 72.08 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
US-based hedge fund Theleme Master Fund on October 16 acquired 1.35 percent equity stake in Route Mobile, the cloud communication platform provider, via open market transactions.

Theleme Master Fund acquired the stake through two deals. It has bought 3,34,493 equity shares in Route Mobile at Rs 694.5 per share and 4,34,275 shares at Rs 687.6 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Marquee investors such as Goldman Sachs, Sunil Singhani's Abakkus Fund, Kuwait Investment Authority and Pinebridge Global Funds already have stake in Route Mobile which debuted on bourses in September 2020.

Among others, investor Niraj Rajnikant Shah acquired 1,24,180 equity shares in Likhitha Infrastructure, the oil and gas pipeline infrastructure services provider at Rs 139.8 per share on the NSE and 1,12,080 shares at Rs 142.78 per share on the BSE. The total stake representing 1.61 percent of the total paid-up equity of the company.

Likhitha Infrastructure was locked in the upper circuit on listing day, i.e. October 15, and on October 16, it closed flat.

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 11:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HSIL #Likhitha Infrastructure #Market Edge #Route Mobile

