UK car sector slashes 2020 sales forecast by 23% due to coronavirus

A group representing Britain's car industry cut its sales forecast for this year by 23 percent to 1.73 million vehicles because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The figure represented a 25 percent fall from the number of new car registrations in 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday.

Sales in March fell 44 percent compared with the same month last year to 2,54,684 units, while first-quarter sales were down by 31 percent to 4,83,557, it said.