you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujjivan Financial climbs 7% as Macquarie sees 23% upside after strong Q3 earnings

Asset quality was stable at the end of December quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 1.4 percent in Q3 against 1.9 percent in Q2FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ujjivan Financial Services shares jumped 7.5 percent intraday Thursday as global research firm Macquarie raised price target by 21 percent after strong set of quarterly earnings by the company.

The stock was quoting at Rs 300.80, up Rs 16.40, or 5.77 percent on the BSE, at 11:58 hours IST.

The non-banking finance company has reported a massive 54.1 percent on year growth in profit at Rs 45.2 crore and 32.8 percent increase in net interest income at Rs 287.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 7 crore in Q3 against Rs 28.7 crore in same period last year, though increased sequentially from Rs 6.2 crore in September quarter.

Macquarie has maintained outperform rating and hiked price target to Rs 350 from Rs 290 earlier as December quarter showed strong performance across metrics.

"Company did not see a liquidity crunch and foresees no impact from loan waivers," the research house said, adding it has not changed its EPS estimates.

Asset quality was stable at the end of December quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 1.4 percent in Q3 against 1.9 percent in Q2FY19. Net NPA was unchanged at 0.3 percent during the quarter.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ujjivan Financial Services

