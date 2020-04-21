Ujjivan Financial, Bajaj Finance tank 7-8% on UBS downgrade, target cut

Ujjivan Financial Services and Bajaj Finance shares plunged 7-8 percent intraday on April 21 after CNBC-TV18 reported global brokerage house UBS Securities downgraded both stocks and also cut price target amid COVID-19 crisis.

In fact, the Nifty Financial Service index was down 3.5 percent as the brokerage cut price target in several stocks.

UBS believes the lockdown may be extended after May 3. "Risks are high in microfinance, unsecured personal loan, SME and 2-wheeler segments but the risk-reward is favourable for HDFC, Shriram Transport and M&M Financial."

"We cut loan estimates by 8-22 percent for FY21, price targets by 18-66 percent," it said.

While downgrading its rating on Bajaj Finance to sell from neutral and slashing target to Rs 1,600 (from Rs 4,600), the brokerage said it has cut EPS estimates by 11-65 percent for FY21-22.

UBS also downgraded Ujjivan to neutral and cut its price target to Rs 200 from Rs 450 per share, while the brokerage has buy call on HDFC, Shriram Transport, M&M Financial, PFC, L&T Finance Holdings and Equitas Holdings.

However, it slashed the price target on each abovementioned stocks.

HDFC's price target has been cut to Rs 2,100 from Rs 2,850, Shriram Transport to Rs 1,000 from Rs 1,650, M&M Financial to Rs 230 from Rs 500, PFC to Rs 130 from Rs 160, L&T Finance to Rs 80 from Rs 165 and Equitas to Rs 60 from Rs 160 per share, said the brokerage.

It has a neutral call on LIC Housing Finance and cut price target to Rs 300 from Rs 475 per share.

At 1057 hours IST, Ujjivan Financial was quoting at Rs 167.25, down 7.44 percent and Bajaj Finance was down 6.59 percent to Rs 2,156 on the BSE.

The COVID-19 infected cases jumped over 18,500 with 590 deaths and on April 20, infected cases each day count crossed 1,500 mark for the first time.

Prime Minister announced 21-day nationwide lockdown with effect from March 25 till April 14 and the extended same lockdown till May 3 given the rising cases.

