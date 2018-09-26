App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uflex gains 7% as company forays into e-commerce space

FlexFilms has launched first of its kind e-commerce website FLEX-BuzzR that will make available complete range of film offerings from its Poland plant to its European Union (EU) customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Uflex gained 7 percent intraday Wednesday after company forayed into online space with the launch of its E-Commerce website through its film manufacturing arm Flex Films.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 506.75 and 52-week low Rs 245.40 on 26 December, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39 percent below its 52-week high and 25.96 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:22 hrs Uflex was quoting at Rs 309.30, up Rs 9.80, or 3.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 11:38 am

