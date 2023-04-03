 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Udayshivakumar Infra debuts at 14% discount at Rs 30

Apr 03, 2023

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of Rs 66 crore, saw oversubscription of 30.63 times

The first listing of FY24 turned out to be a dud, contrary to analysts' expectations as Udayshivakumar Infra debuted at a 14 percent discount to its issue price of Rs 35 on April 3.

The stock opened at Rs 30 on the NSE and Rs 31 on the BSE on Monday.

Incorporated in 2002, the company is engaged in construction of roads in Karnataka. Its IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of Rs 66 crore, saw oversubscription of 30.63 times. High net-worth individuals bought 60.42 times their allotted quota, qualified institutional buyers 40.47 times and the retail portion was subscribed 14.10 times.