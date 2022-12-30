 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uday Kotak flags three risks for India in 2023

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

The RBI's inflation forecast is 6.7 percent for FY23, which is slightly above its upper tolerance limit of 6 percent. Uday Kotak believes inflation is a key risk

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak

The year 2022 was a year of reckoning for the Indian economy and equity markets. High inflation and rising interest rates took center-stage as markets remained volatile. As we head into 2023, several unknowns remain, of which, Uday Kotak believes India 'must' prepare for three.

The veteran banker and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank shared his thoughts in a tweet:

1.Inflation remains stickier for longer

India's headline retail inflation dropped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month. The central bank's inflation forecast is 6.7 percent for FY23, which is slightly above its upper tolerance limit of 6 percent.

The monetary policy committee in its December 7 meeting stressed that inflation is expected to remain above the upper threshold in second and third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and projected that sustained high inflation could destabilize inflation expectations and harm growth in the medium-term.

The RBI also emphasized on continuing to weigh the evolving geopolitical developments and the international commodity market dynamics as key determinants of how inflation will look like in the coming quarter.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the MPC meeting on December 7 said that the worst of inflation is behind us, but there is no room for complacency in the fight against price-rise.