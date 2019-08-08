App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

UCO Bank approaches LIC for equity infusion

The state-owned company is looking to raise Rs 4,500- 5,000 crore in the current fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai June 1, 2013. Fed up with a profitable textile company's failure to repay its loan, India's UCO Bank has taken its grievance public, placing newspaper ads last month that brand the industrialist owner of S. Kumar's Nationwide Ltd a defaulter. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India Ltd and Bank of Baroda are also preparing to name and shame corporate borrowers which are not paying them back, bank executives told Reuters. This aggressive tactic for dealing with bad debt marks a major departure from the traditional laid-back approach of Indian state lenders. Picture taken June 1, 2013. To match Story INDIA-BANKS/DEBT
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai June 1, 2013. Fed up with a profitable textile company's failure to repay its loan, India's UCO Bank has taken its grievance public, placing newspaper ads last month that brand the industrialist owner of S. Kumar's Nationwide Ltd a defaulter. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India Ltd and Bank of Baroda are also preparing to name and shame corporate borrowers which are not paying them back, bank executives told Reuters. This aggressive tactic for dealing with bad debt marks a major departure from the traditional laid-back approach of Indian state lenders. Picture taken June 1, 2013. To match Story INDIA-BANKS/DEBT
 
 
UCO Bank has approached Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for equity infusion, a top official said on August 8.

The state-owned company is looking to raise Rs 4,500- 5,000 crore in the current fiscal.

"Yes, we approached LIC for equity infusion," UCO Bank Managing Director & CEO A K Goel said.

The lender has sought in excess of Rs 1,000 crore as equity from the insurance major, sources said.

LIC already holds about 4 percent stake in UCO Bank.

In the quarter to June, the bank had raised Tier-II capital aggregating to Rs 500 crore in Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds to LIC.

During FY14-FY19, the government and LIC together pumped in Rs 3 trillion in public sector banks, according to a report by India Rating.

The government had recently infused Rs 3,330 crore into the bank to improve capital adequacy.

Meanwhile, Goel said it will take a call about passing on the benefit of RBI's repo rate reduction by 35 basis points.

He said the net NPA will be down to 6 percent by March, and the provision coverage of bad debt is 77 percent.

Net NPAs of the lender were Rs 8,781.97 crore at the end of the first quarter as against Rs 12,558 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 08:58 pm

