UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over Rs 366 crore

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 10:07 PM IST
 
 
UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth over Rs 366 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the data available on the BSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at an average price of Rs 928 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 366.56 crore.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, the data showed.

According to the shareholding data of IndusInd Bank for the December 2020 quarter, UBS Principal Capital Asia held 2.35 per cent stake in the bank as a public shareholder.

On Friday, shares of the bank fell 3.55 per cent to Rs 893.40 apiece on the BSE.
TAGS: #Business #IndusInd Bank Ltd #Market news #UBS Principal Capital Asia
first published: Jan 22, 2021 10:07 pm

