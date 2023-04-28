 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

UBS remains underweight on India, says market still expensive

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

UBS is underweight on IT services, metals & mining, and consumer discretionary. Its 2023-end target for Nifty is 18,000

UBS said the country’s real GDP growth will soften from 7 percent in FY23 (estimated) to 5.5 percent in FY24.

Despite the recent spell of underperformance, the Indian equity market is trading at a 70 percent premium to emerging markets (EMs) and also remains expensive relative to bonds, global research and broking firm UBS has said.

In a recent strategy note, UBS said the MSCI EM index has lagged the US by around 6 percent since January-end. However, MSCI EM consensus EPS growth for 2023-24 at 7.6 percent CAGR is superior to 6 percent for the US.

“We continue to prefer China (both within EM and also relative to developed markets over the next three-four months), followed by Korea. We remain underweight (on) India and Thailand,” its analysts said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog