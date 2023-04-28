UBS remains underweight on India, says market still expensive

Despite the recent spell of underperformance, the Indian equity market is trading at a 70 percent premium to emerging markets (EMs) and also remains expensive relative to bonds, global research and broking firm UBS has said.

In a recent strategy note, UBS said the MSCI EM index has lagged the US by around 6 percent since January-end. However, MSCI EM consensus EPS growth for 2023-24 at 7.6 percent CAGR is superior to 6 percent for the US.

“We continue to prefer China (both within EM and also relative to developed markets over the next three-four months), followed by Korea. We remain underweight (on) India and Thailand,” its analysts said.

India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth will soften from 7 percent in FY23 (estimated) to 5.5 percent in FY24 amid slowing global growth and lagged impact of monetary tightening on domestic demand, UBS said. At the same time, it estimates headline CPI inflation easing from 6.7 percent in FY23 to 5.3 percent this fiscal due to softer commodity prices, slowing domestic demand and favourable base effect.

"That said, weather-related risks remain with elevated probability of El Nino conditions developing this year. Barring any weather shocks, we expect the RBI to cut the policy rate by 50 bps in 2HFY24," the analysts said. They were referring to the Pacific Ocean phenomenon that has been associated with a drop in the monsoon rain, the lifeblood of India's farm sector. Valuation woes The Indian equity market remains expensive as it trades at a 70 percent premium to other emerging markets, UBS said, adding the shares are also expensive relative to bonds. UBS added that its 2023-end target for Nifty is 18,000. Its preferred segments include banks, consumer staples, and select autos. However, it is underweight on IT services, metals & mining, and consumer discretionary. Also Read: Transport services have picked up, mining still volatile, says Morgan Stanley Chief India Economist "With household flows receding and bank fixed deposit rates rising, we expect valuations to normalise. We are seeing clear signs of fatigue in household allocation to market," it added. However, as per latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), net inflows into open-ended equity funds jumped 31 percent in March to Rs 20,534.21 crore, a one-year high. During the month, investments via systematic investment plans (SIPs) topped the Rs 14,000 crore for the first time. The SIP contribution for March came in at Rs 14,276 crore compared with Rs 13,686 crore in February. Also read: Equity fund inflows rise to Rs 20,534 cr, SIP book exceeds Rs 14,000 cr for first time On China UBS said it continues to like the Chinese equity market due to a better recovery trend for listed companies compared to SMEs, potential retail inflows into equities from the unwinding of excess household savings and margin improvement from operating leverage and lower commodity price. It added that the MSCI China index is trading at 10.6x forward P/E, which is below its historical average. "…we think the market is currently priced for a mild recovery and see upside to the market's expectations," UBS said. China's economic activity is poised to maintain its recovery, with GDP growth accelerating to 8 percent by 2Q 2023, helped by ongoing services sector recovery and release of excess savings, it said. UBS forecasts a rebound in real private consumption growth from mild contraction in 2022. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

