you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

UBS Principal Capital Asia buys REC shares worth Rs 225 crore

In a separate transaction, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund offloaded more than 1.33 crore shares of REC.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday picked up REC Ltd shares worth nearly Rs 225 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data on the BSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 2.2 crore shares of REC at an average price of Rs 102.25, taking the total deal value to Rs 224.95 crore.

The shares were sold at a price of Rs 102.25 apiece, and the total deal value was Rs 136.5 crore.

Close

According to the shareholding pattern of REC for March 2020 quarter, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund held 1.03 per cent stake in REC.

Shares of REC Ltd on Tuesday closed 4.44 per cent lower at Rs 96.85 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Market news #REC Ltd

