you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UBS maintains buy on Tata Steel, neutral on JSW Steel; external pressures look to be limited

UBS still see Tata Steel as an attractively valued relative to its peers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Foreign broking house UBS has maintain buy rating on Tata Steel with a potential upside of 27 percent. It raised target to Rs 750 from Rs 710 per share.

Research house maintain neutral call on JSW Steel and raise target to Rs 425 from Rs 360. It sees potential upside of 8 percent in the company's share price.

According to UBS, India volume and price environment are strong, while external pressures look to be limited for now.

It still see Tata Steel as an attractively valued relative to its peers.

At 11:46 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 591.85, down 0.08 percent and JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 392.05, down 0.61 percent.

In the last one year the shares of Tata Steel declined 6 percent, while JSW Steel gained 47 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

