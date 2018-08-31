UBS maintains buy on Indian Hotels, sees upside potential of 26%

Global research firm UBS has maintained a buy call on Indian Hotels with a target of Rs 170. It sees a potential upside of 26 percent on the stock. It tells investors that the hotel sector is in upcyle model and one must stay invested.

It said that consolidated RoCE is below the cost of capital, but standalone is quite impressive.

It also said that the balance sheet is burdened by non-operating assets and other illiquid investments.

Focus on an asset-light model and frugal renovation capex to result in better RoCE

The stock has gained around 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, the stock has risen 8 percent.

At 14:59 hrs Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 136.00, up Rs 1.45, or 1.08 percent, on the BSE.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.