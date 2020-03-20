UBS maintains ‘buy’ on HDFC Bank, 4 highlights of conference call

Brokerage firm UBS on March 20 maintained a “buy” call on HDFC Bank with a target price at Rs 1,480, a 65 percent upside from the previous day's close of the stock at Rs 895.55.

The brokerage does not expect any significant impact on the bank's asset quality and says the trends are stable.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused serious disruption in the market and the economy. Some brokerages say India's banking sector is staring at a renewed liquidity crisis. HDFC Bank, too, will face some challenges.

Four takeaways from UBS’ HDFC Bank conference call:

Impact on asset quality and growth

Trends in unsecured retail asset quality are stable and 80 percent of the unsecured loans are to salaried employees. This majorly comprises good and strong corporates and government employees. Repayments continued to remain healthy, UBS said.

Moreover, the SME portfolio of the bank is well-diversified-- geographically and industry-wise--and UBS does not expect any significant impact on the asset quality.

As much as 70-75 percent of SME loans were secured, UBS said, adding that the bank also had accounts of promoters, employees, which helped in tracking the health of SMEs.

The bank had low exposure to airlines and limited exposure to restaurants and hospitality business but it was too early to comment on, UBS said.

Credit-card spend remained healthy in Jan- Feb 2020 but reduced in March. The management was tightening the underwriting standards for the bank.

"People have shifted to online spending and food delivery and online spending has increased. But in case of a complete lockdown, management expects a decline in customer spending," UBS said.

Govt moves in to check coronavirus impact

UBS said the government had taken steps to curb the spread much faster than other countries.

"Though exports will slow down, it is a relatively smaller portion of India's GDP (around 20 percent). Declining oil prices likely partly offset the adverse impact on the economy," UBS said.

The bank, as of now, wasn’t expecting a countrywide lockdown and the management was taking steps to minimise the impact of the outbreak on branches, UBS said.

Interest rates and deposits

The bank was expecting 50 bps rate cut in the next two quarters, as per the brokerage. The bank recently reduced FD rates but not the savings interest rates.

The ALM committee is likely to take a call on it. While some states directed their departments to keep deposits with PSU banks, recent RBI advisory should offset any impact, UBS said.

Valuation

UBS maintained its earnings estimates currently. "Our target price is based on SOTP which values core banking business at Rs 1,355 (3.8 times FY21E) and value of subs at Rs 125 per share," UBS said.

UBS believes a sustained economic slowdown could impact the banking and finance sector, including HDFC Bank, on several fronts. It will result in a slowdown in credit, increase NPL risk, impact fee income and exert pressure on NIM.

"We value HDFC Bank using a sum-of-the-parts analysis," UBS said.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.