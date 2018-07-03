App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UAE's ADNOC says has ability to raise oil output several hundred thousand bpd

ADNOC remains on track to increase its production capacity to 3.5 million bpd per day by the end of 2018 from around 3.3 million bpd currently.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has the ability to increase oil production by several hundred thousand barrels per day if that is required to alleviate any potential supply shortage in the global market.

ADNOC remains on track to increase its production capacity to 3.5 million bpd per day by the end of 2018 from around 3.3 million bpd currently, it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump lashed out at OPEC with a warning to stop manipulating oil markets and piled pressure on US ally Saudi Arabia to raise supplies to compensate for lower exports from Iran.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 01:16 pm

tags #Commodities #OPEC #World News

