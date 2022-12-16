 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U.S. dollar modestly up as traders rebalance positions after sharp gains

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

The dollar briefly fell after data showed U.S. business activity shrank further in December as new orders slumped to their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, while softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation.

The dollar was modestly higher on Friday in choppy trading after posting sharp gains the previous session, with investors digesting a raft of central bank rate hikes as they grappled with the prospect that borrowing costs still have a long way to climb.

"With most of 2022's biggest event risks out of the way, traders are rebalancing portfolios to harness expected shifts in monetary policy trajectories in the new year," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

"The Bank of Japan, European Central Bank - and even the Bank of England - are still seen making modestly-tighter adjustments in the coming months," he added.

S&P Global said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 44.6 this month from a final reading of 46.4 in November. It was the sixth straight month that the index remained below the 50 mark, which indicates contraction in the private sector.

In late morning trading, the greenback fell 0.8% against the yen to 136.74, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.