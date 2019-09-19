App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 03:08 PM IST

U.S. core PPI rises more-than-expected in December

U.S. core PPI rises more-than-expected in December

Forexpros - Core producer price inflation in the U.S. rose more-than-expected in December, official data showed on Wednesday.

In a report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the core producer price index rose 0.3% in December, above expectations for a 0.1% increase. Core PPI rose by an unrevised 0.1% in November.

Core produces prices rose at an annualized rate of 3.0% in December, the fastest increase since June 2009. Analysts had expected core prices to increase at a rate of 2.8% after rising 2.9% in November.

Core prices are viewed by the Federal Reserve as a better gauge of longer-term inflationary pressure because they exclude the volatile food and energy categories.

The report showed that PPI declined by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in December, confounding expectations for a 0.1% gain. Producer prices rose by an unrevised 0.3% in November.

Year-over-year, the producer price index rose at an annualized rate of 4.8% in December, after advancing at a rate of 5.7% in November. Analysts had expected producer prices to increase at a rate of 5.1%.

Following the release of the data the U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro, with EUR/USD rising 0.83% to trade at 1.2842.

Meanwhile, stock index futures held on to gains following the data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a rise of 0.15%, S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures indicated a gain of 0.5%.

Forexpros
Forexpros - Forexpros offers an extensive set of professional tools for the Forex, Commodities, Futures and the Stock Market including real-time data streaming, a comprehensive economic calendar, as well as financial news and technical & fundamental analysis by in-house experts.
Follow Forexpros on Twitter at @Forexprosnews

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2012 07:08 pm

tags #FOREX #International Markets #U.S. core PPI rises more-than-expected in December

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.