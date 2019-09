U.S. core PPI rises more-than-expected in December

Forexpros - Core producer price inflation in the U.S. rose more-than-expected in December, official data showed on Wednesday.In a report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the core producer price index rose 0.3% in December, above expectations for a 0.1% increase. Core PPI rose by an unrevised 0.1% in November.Core produces prices rose at an annualized rate of 3.0% in December, the fastest increase since June 2009. Analysts had expected core prices to increase at a rate of 2.8% after rising 2.9% in November.Core prices are viewed by the Federal Reserve as a better gauge of longer-term inflationary pressure because they exclude the volatile food and energy categories.The report showed that PPI declined by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in December, confounding expectations for a 0.1% gain. Producer prices rose by an unrevised 0.3% in November.Year-over-year, the producer price index rose at an annualized rate of 4.8% in December, after advancing at a rate of 5.7% in November. Analysts had expected producer prices to increase at a rate of 5.1%.Following the release of the data the U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro, with EUR/USD rising 0.83% to trade at 1.2842.Meanwhile, stock index futures held on to gains following the data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a rise of 0.15%, S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures indicated a gain of 0.5%.Forexpros - Forexpros offers an extensive set of professional tools for the Forex, Commodities, Futures and the Stock Market including real-time data streaming, a comprehensive economic calendar, as well as financial news and technical & fundamental analysis by in-house experts.Follow Forexpros on Twitter at @ Forexprosnews Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year . Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.