U.S. core PPI rises more-than-expected in December
Forexpros - Core producer price inflation in the U.S. rose more-than-expected in December, official data showed on Wednesday.
In a report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the core producer price index rose 0.3% in December, above expectations for a 0.1% increase. Core PPI rose by an unrevised 0.1% in November.
Core produces prices rose at an annualized rate of 3.0% in December, the fastest increase since June 2009. Analysts had expected core prices to increase at a rate of 2.8% after rising 2.9% in November.
Core prices are viewed by the Federal Reserve as a better gauge of longer-term inflationary pressure because they exclude the volatile food and energy categories.
The report showed that PPI declined by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in December, confounding expectations for a 0.1% gain. Producer prices rose by an unrevised 0.3% in November.
Year-over-year, the producer price index rose at an annualized rate of 4.8% in December, after advancing at a rate of 5.7% in November. Analysts had expected producer prices to increase at a rate of 5.1%.
Following the release of the data the U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro, with EUR/USD rising 0.83% to trade at 1.2842.
Meanwhile, stock index futures held on to gains following the data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a rise of 0.15%, S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures indicated a gain of 0.5%.
Forexpros - Forexpros offers an extensive set of professional tools for the Forex, Commodities, Futures and the Stock Market including real-time data streaming, a comprehensive economic calendar, as well as financial news and technical & fundamental analysis by in-house experts.
Follow Forexpros on Twitter at @ForexprosnewsGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
In a report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the core producer price index rose 0.3% in December, above expectations for a 0.1% increase. Core PPI rose by an unrevised 0.1% in November.
Core produces prices rose at an annualized rate of 3.0% in December, the fastest increase since June 2009. Analysts had expected core prices to increase at a rate of 2.8% after rising 2.9% in November.
Core prices are viewed by the Federal Reserve as a better gauge of longer-term inflationary pressure because they exclude the volatile food and energy categories.
The report showed that PPI declined by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in December, confounding expectations for a 0.1% gain. Producer prices rose by an unrevised 0.3% in November.
Year-over-year, the producer price index rose at an annualized rate of 4.8% in December, after advancing at a rate of 5.7% in November. Analysts had expected producer prices to increase at a rate of 5.1%.
Following the release of the data the U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro, with EUR/USD rising 0.83% to trade at 1.2842.
Meanwhile, stock index futures held on to gains following the data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a rise of 0.15%, S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures indicated a gain of 0.5%.
Forexpros - Forexpros offers an extensive set of professional tools for the Forex, Commodities, Futures and the Stock Market including real-time data streaming, a comprehensive economic calendar, as well as financial news and technical & fundamental analysis by in-house experts.
Follow Forexpros on Twitter at @ForexprosnewsGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2012 07:08 pm