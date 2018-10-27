Two ways option trading can help investors stay afloat in choppy market waters

Shubham Agarwal

Conviction is a funny thing. The frivolity lies in the fact that it may not necessarily be following the trend. With the behaviour of the market of being more of a topsy-turvy than of a straight line, the bouts in one direction do some time turn out to be too much in certain occasions.

When one tries to lead the market rather than following it by calling a bottom when things are going down or calling a top in a rising market, the confidence is expected to be low.

As swimming against the tide is difficult, taking a trade against the trend is also difficult. There is one basic problem one would come across, limiting the draw down of the trade.

Solution: Take trade-in options

Although, once we bring option into the equation, two more problems come in.

#1 Taking care of the time value,

#2 If we are trying to scratch value out of a bottom, then option premiums go up

Let us discuss solutions that would cater to a rather dated move and another one that keeps the upside open but more of on the go kind of trade. Both of them would address the aforementioned two problems.

First, let us handle the longer time duration trade. Typically, keeping a stop loss and adhering to it is a major issue as more often than not the reversal happens right after our stop loss get triggered.

On the other hand keeping option premium as a sunk cost would not be too prudent. The easiest way to deal with this is to create an OTM vertical spread.

Whereby a 2-step out of the money option is bought. Call in the case we are calling a bottom and Put if vice-versa. Alongside, just go at least 2 to 3 strikes further up in case of Call and further down in case of a Put and sell one lot.

These Call/ Put spreads will take care of two things. Option bought and sold will take care of the fact that no matter how long we stay in the trade to a certain extent the time value is being funded.

And on the other hand in case the option premiums were to come down in case of a bottom calling due to reducing riskiness in the market, we are immune due to a spread.

As far as trade is concerned, stay long enough and all we lose is the net premium paid, but in case of a sufficient move up, at times the payoff could be more than 3 times the premium outflow at stake.

The second trade is more on the capitulation where one has a big move on the screen and looks like the turnaround is expected just tomorrow and with a bang.

Trade is called Back Ratio Spread, where we sell one lot of Call around the bottom or Put around the top of strike nearest to the current market price and Buy two lots of one at the most two-step higher call/ lower put.

While the trade keeps the upside wide open. It has to be closed in one – three sessions, else the time value decay of two lots would come to bite.

On the other hand, if that violent move did come up. The loss on one option sold gets covered by one partially while the other buy starts making money.

In a nutshell, there are ways to keep away from losing a bucket load still be able to take a brave heart call. All you need is the right MO or Modus operandi of doing it.

: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.