you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two IL&FS subsidiaries default on interest payment of Rs 63 cr

IL&FS Transportation also informed the exchanges that it's executive director Mukund Sapre has submitted his resignation, effective from November 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Two subsidiaries of cash-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) have defaulted on a total interest payment of Rs 63.60 crore of various debt instruments.

The group's non-banking finance arm, IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) said it has defaulted on repayment of various debt obligation worth Rs 61.31 crore, due on November 1, the company said in a filing to exchanges.

"The company was unable to service its obligations of interest on cash credit facilities/short-term loans/term loans worth Rs 61.31 crore," the company said.

IFIN, on November 1, also defaulted on repayment of Rs 106 crore of term loans and Rs 0.77 crore of interest on short-term loan, due on October 31, 2018.

In a separate filing to exchanges, IL&FS Transportation also said it has defaulted on payment of interest worth Rs 2.29 crore on non-convertible debentures (NCD), which was payable on November 2, 2018.

It had defaulted on interest payment of a similar amount on a different NCD, which was November 1, 2018.

IL&FS Transportation also informed the exchanges that it's executive director Mukund Sapre has submitted his resignation, effective from November 2.

IL&FS Group and its companies have defaulted on many debt instruments due to insufficient funds.

The group total debt stood at Rs 94,215.6 crore as of October 8.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:41 pm

