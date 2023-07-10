Two companies delisted, public left holding over 94 percent in each

The companies, its promoters and some of the key management personnel will have to stay out of the securities market for a decade.

Two companies, Dazzel Confindive and Secunderabad Healthcare, with over 94 percent public shareholding, are to be delisted.

The public holds 94.73 percent of the shares in Dazzel Confindive, which is in the civil construction industry; and 99.97 percent of the shares in Secunderabad Healthcare, which is a healthcare service provider. Promoters hold only 5.27 percent and 0.03 percent respectively of the companies.

According to a notice dated July 10 from the BSE, the two companies have remained suspended for more than six months and would be delisted from the exchange with effect from July 12, following an order of the Delisting Committee of the Exchange in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 (“Regulations”).

What next for the public shareholders?

They will have to wait for the promoters to buy the shares back from them at a “fair value determined by an independent valuer appointed by the exchange”. The details will be informed to the public through a notice to be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, the companies, its promoters and some of the key management personnel will have to stay out of the securities market for a long time.

Under SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares), Regulations, 2021, the delisted company, its whole-time directors, person(s) responsible for ensuring compliance with the securities laws, promoters, and companies which are promoted by any of them shall not be allowed to access the securities market or act as an intermediary for 10 years from the the date of delisting.

Under the same Regulations, the company and the depositories aren’t allowed to transfer--by way of sale, pledge, etc.-- any of the equity shares held by the promoters / promoter group. Also, the corporate benefits such as dividend, rights, bonus shares, split, etc. shall be frozen for all the equity shares held by the promoters / promoter group, till the promoters of such company provide an exit option to the public shareholders.

The promoters, whole-time directors and person(s) responsible for ensuring compliance with the securities laws of such a company can also not be directors of any listed company till the exit option is provided to the public shareholders.