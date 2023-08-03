Twin Star to sell $500 million Vedanta shares for debt repayment

Vedanta, on July 18, received a dividend payout of Rs 1,920 crore from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc where Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake.

Twin Star - a company promoted by Anil Agarwal - is planning to sell off 4.3 percent stake in Vedanta Ltd to raise up to $501 million (Rs 4,136 crore) for debt repayment.

As per news reports, the Vedanta shares will be sold on Thursday morning and have been offered at a 5 percent discount to the closing price of Rs 272 on Wednesday. The promoters hold 68.11 percent of Vedanta, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

The Agarwal-owned London-based company has also made a commitment to invest $1.7 billion in capital expenditure for FY24.

On July 24, CFO Sonal Shrivastava made a statement saying that the company is confident of meeting its debt maturities of $2.7 billion this fiscal year and committed to bringing down its debt. The company is committed to reducing debt as its "high-quality" assets continue to generate a healthy cash flow, she added. Its net debt as of July 24 was $7.2 billion with an average interest rate of 8.7 percent, according to the CFO.

The promoters of Vedanta Resources (VRL) pledged 4.4 percent of their shares to obtain a $250 million loan from Glencore International AG, a mining and natural resources competitor based in Switzerland. Additionally, they secured financing of $200 million from Trafigura Group, a commodities trading firm.

The company, on July 18, received a dividend payout of Rs 1,920 crore from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, where Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake.

On the same day, Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta Semiconductors and Display, said that the company "remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat".

At SemiconIndia 2023, Chairman Anil Agarwal said that Vedanta has identified a world-class technology partner and is in the process of tying up with them. "For semiconductors, we have identified a world-class partner, we have already identified a world-class partner for technology and are in the process of tying up with them." Foxconn announced withdrawal from its joint venture with Vedanta to set up a $19.5-billion fab plant to manufacture 28 nm and 40 nm chips at Dholera, Gujarat.

For Q1FY24, the metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported, on July 21, a 40 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,640 crore against Rs 4,421 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the drop in profit is less than what analysts were expecting, which was in the range of Rs to 1,410 crore. For FY24, the company has estimated a capex of $1.7 billion, higher than $1.2 billion in FY23.

The consolidated revenue for the metals-to-oil conglomerate​ also fell 13 percent to Rs 33,342 crore from Rs 38,251 crore in the year-ago quarter, which was more than what the Street had estimated.