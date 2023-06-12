TVS Motors gains after subsidiary picks stake in Swiss e-bike firm

Stock Rises

Shares of TVS Motors Company Ltd jumped 2 percent in the early trade on June 12 after its subsidiary acquired a 25 percent stake in Swiss E-Mobility (Holding) AG, also known as SEMG.

At 9.57 am TVS Motors was trading 1.67 percent higher at Rs 1,355 on the National Stock Exchange.

SEMG, which is an e-bike platform covering B2B and B2C businesses involving sale of own branded ebikes, is a subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

After the acquisition of the 25 percent shares from existing minority shareholders is done, SEMG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, TVS Motor said in the filing on June 10.

Previously, TVS Motor acquired a 75 percent stake in the e-mobility company via its Singapore subsidiary in 2022, to establish its presence in the space.

In April this year, TVS Motor (Singapore) agreed to acquire a 25 percent stake in Killwatt GmbH by way of newly issued shares of the latter, amounting to 8,500 common equity shares.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Stock performance

TVS Motors Company Ltd stock has given a return of 30.37 percent over the last six months, outperforming the benchmark Nifty which has given a return of 0.74 percent over the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.