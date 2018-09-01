TVS Motor’s August sales jump 8% at 3.43 lakh units; exports grow 45%

TVS Motor reported a jump of 8 percent in its total sales for the month of August at 3.43 lakh units against 3.17 lakh units it sold last year.

Its two-wheeler sales grew 7 percent at 3.3 lakh units, against 3.09 lakh units that it sold in August of last year.

“Scooter sales of the Company grew by 11% from 114,354 units in August 2017 to 126,676 units in August 2018. Motorcycles sales grew by 18% with sales increasing from 111,927 units in August 2017 to 131,743 units in August 2018,” the company informed the exchanges in a filing.

The company’s three-wheeler sales soared 56 percent at 13,141 units versus 8,417 units year on year (YoY).

TVS Motor also saw its exports grow by 45 percent at 66,028 units against 45,604 units during the corresponding month of last year. “Two-wheeler exports grew by 41% increasing from 38,602 units in August 2017 to 54,388 units in August 2018,” the statement further added.

The stock has gained 10 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it rose 2 percent. At the close of market hours on Friday, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 568.15, up Rs 3.70, or 0.66 percent, on the BSE.