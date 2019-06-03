TVS Motor Company jumps 4% after May sales increase sequentially

TVS Motor Company shares rallied 4 percent intraday on June 3 after it registered a 0.75 percent month-on-month growth in sales for May 2019.

The company sold 3,07,106 units in May against 3,04,795 units in previous month, but year-on-year, sales declined 0.9 percent.

The stock was quoting at Rs 495, up Rs 15.95, or 3.33 percent on the BSE, at 1230 hours IST.

Total two-wheelers sales dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year to 2,94,326 units and domestic two-wheeler sales fell 3.8 percent to 2,36,807 units in May 2019.

TVS said motorcycle sales grew 13 percent YoY to 1,42,787 units and scooter sales 2 percent YoY to 98,202 units in the month gone by.

Its total exports increased 11 percent and three-wheeler sales jumped 9 percent YoY during the month.