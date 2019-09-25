TVS Motor slips 2% after Morgan Stanley remains bearish; sees electrification, high competition as major threats

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company shed 2 percent intraday on September 25 after Morgan Stanley maintained underweight call on TVS Motor Company with a target of Rs 326 per share.

The global research firm believes that share price will fall relative to the index over the next 30 days adding that competitive intensity in two-wheeler space remains very high.

The firm sees further threats from higher cost increase while the risk-reward looks unattractive. Electrification is also a key long term threat to its scooter franchise, it added.

TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan said on September 24 that although the auto industry is under pressure to clear inventory, the government may not cut goods and services tax (GST) on automobiles as it would impact its finances.

Srinivasan said that there was a disappointment when the government did not make any provisions for an economic stimulus in the last Budget. When asked about the cut in corporate tax, he said that the company may pass on some benefits to customers and that he believed the corporate tax rate cut would provide a boost to the economy.