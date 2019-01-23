TVS Motor slides 3% as analysts remain cautious post Q3 earnings

TVS Motor Company shares fell nearly 3 percent intraday on Wednesday as analysts remained cautious and maintained 'sell' rating on the stock, despite good December quarter earnings.

The stock was quoting at Rs 538.70, down Rs 15.15, or 2.74 percent, on the BSE, at 11:20 hours IST.

Most brokerage houses have sell rating on the stock as valuations are still high and there could be some margin pressure, going ahead.

The two-and-three-wheeler maker reported a 15 percent on-year increase in December quarter net profit at Rs 178.4 crore and 26 percent growth in revenue at Rs 4,664 crore driven by strong volume growth of 19 percent in 2-wheeler segment.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 25 percent YoY to Rs 375.7 crore and margin remained flat at 8.1 percent against 8.12 percent in same period last year.

Here is the analysis of earnings by brokerage houses:

Citi: Sell | Target: Rs 480 | Return: -13%

While maintaining sell call with a price target at Rs 480, global brokerage house CLSA said it increased its 2-wheeler volume estimates by over 1-2 percent over FY19-21 and revenue estimates by 2-3 percent as a result of volume increases.

The research firm also raised its EBITDA estimates by 5-6 percent, but cut earnings estimates by over 3-8 percent over FY18-21.

Deutsche Bank: Sell | Target: Rs 465 | Return: -16%

According to the investment firm, competition could constrain pricing power and margin improvement in near term. It has sell call on the stock with a price target at Rs 465 apiece.

CLSA: Sell | Target: Rs 360 | Return: -35%

While retaining sell rating, CLSA said consensus expectations & valuations are still too high. Hence, it remained cautious on demand given cost push from new safety & emission norms.

Axis Capital: Sell | Target: Rs 480 | Return: -13%

The Q3 was in-line quarter but headwinds persist, Axis Capital said, adding with various cost pressures, it sees risk to company's consensus margin estimate.

It has maintained sell call on the stock but raised price target to Rs 480 from Rs 433 after earnings.

Credit Suisse: Underperform | Target: Rs 420 | Return: -24%

The October-December was a steady quarter for the company and margins have sustained despite competitive pressure, Credit Suisse said, adding the market share gains need to continue to sustain premium.

The research firm trimmed its FY19-21 EPS estimates by over 2-4 percent.

Jefferies: Hold | Target: Rs 580 | Return: 5%

The global investment firm said TVS' Q3 performance beat the expectations on both topline as well as bottomline. "EBITDA margin at 8.1 percent was better than estimate of 7.8 percent despite weaker gross margin.

Jefferies maintained its view that company has best long-term growth prospects amongst 2-wheeler OEMs.

It has hold rating on the stock and raised price target to Rs 580 from Rs 570 earlier.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.