TVS Motor Q3 profit rises 15% YoY at Rs 178.4 crore; revenue rises 26% YoY

TVS Motor reported a rise of 15 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 178.4 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 154.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company reported revenue growth of 26 percent for the quarter under review at Rs 4,664 crore against Rs 3,703.1 crore last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to Rs 375.7 crore a jump of 25 percent from Rs 300.5 crore during the previous year.

The operating margin is reported at 8.1 percent against 8.12 percent last year.

At 13:18 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 545.20, up Rs 7.15, or 1.33 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 551.10 and an intraday low of Rs 520.60.