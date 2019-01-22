App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor Q3 profit rises 15% YoY at Rs 178.4 crore; revenue rises 26% YoY

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to Rs 375.7 crore a jump of 25 percent from Rs 300.5 crore during the previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor reported a rise of 15 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 178.4 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 154.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company reported revenue growth of 26 percent for the quarter under review at Rs 4,664 crore against Rs 3,703.1 crore last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to Rs 375.7 crore a jump of 25 percent from Rs 300.5 crore during the previous year.

The operating margin is reported at 8.1 percent against 8.12 percent last year.

At 13:18 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 545.20, up Rs 7.15, or 1.33 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 551.10 and an intraday low of Rs 520.60.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.