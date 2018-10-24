TVS Motor Q2 net profit at Rs 211cr; Credit Suisse, Jefferies cut target upto Rs 420

TVS Motor has come out with its September quarter numbers on October 23, 2018. It has reported a fall of 0.9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 211.31 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 216.16 crore during the same quarter of last year.

Its revenue rose to Rs 4,993.4 crore for the quarter under review, a rise of 23 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,064.72 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY18.

The company has declared an interim dividend, for the financial year ending March 31, 2019, at the rate of Rs 2.10 per share (210 percent).

Here’s what brokerage firms are recommending:

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target cut to Rs 420 from Rs 470

According to foreign research house Credit Suisse, September quarter was ahead largely on operating leverage on staff costs. Its gross margin expanded on better export realisation.

Company remains hopeful of 10 percent growth for industry in the second half, it added.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 450

This is good September quarter performance, but already priced in. The market share improvement led by new model launches, said Macquarie.

The firm continue to believe that there is downside risk to expectations of operating margin improvement.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Target: Rs 575

Limited upside keeps us equal Weight with a target of Rs 575, said Morgan Stanley.

It believes that TVS continues to gain market share with strong products, and in F2Q19 margin expansion also came through.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target cut to Rs 570 from Rs 650

Jefferies has downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut target to Rs 570 from Rs 650 per share.

The company posted better numbers in Q2 but upside is limited in the near-term as cost challenges over next 18 months, it feels.

It has cut FY19-20 EPS estimates by 10 percent.

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 550

The company has reported strong 2Q, both revenues and margins beating consensus expectations - a first in many quarters, said HSBC.

Management expects decent pick up in festive sales and strong double-digit growth in 2H19.