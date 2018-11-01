App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor October sales up 25% at 3.98 lakh unit; 3-wheeler sales up 56%

The 3-wheeler sales was up 56 percent at 14,120 units versus 9,047 units, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TVS Motor has reported 25 percent jump in its October sales numbers at 3.98 lakh units against 3.17 lakh units in October 2017.

Its 2-wheeler segment registered a sale of 3.84 lakh units, growth of 25 percent against 3.08 lakh units.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 25 percent from 2.70 lakh units in October 2017 to 3.38 lakh units in October 2018.

The company's total exports grew by 27 percent from 45,437 units in October 2017 to 57,926 units in October 2018.

At 15:19 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 546.35, up Rs 1.30, or 0.24 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 03:35 pm

