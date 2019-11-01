TVS Motor October sales decline 18.8% to 3.23 lakh units YoY, but improves MoM

TVS Motor Company registered an 18.8 percent year-on-year decline in October sales, but month-on-month performance improved on festive season demand.

The company sold 3.23 lakh units in the month gone by as against 3.98 lakh units sold in the same month last year. Numbers were far lower than Nomura's expectations of 3.69 lakh units.

However, sales increased 2.4 percent compared to September, which was on expected lines due to festive buying.

TVS Motor said total two-wheeler sales fell 19.8 percent YoY to 3.08 lakh units in October. Total exports grew 20 percent to 69,339 units and three-wheeler sales rose eight percent to 15,207 units.