TVS Motor June sales increase 15% to 3.13 lakh units, beat expectation

TVS Motor Company sold 3.13 lakh units in the month of June 2018, a growth of 15 percent compared to 2.73 lakh units sold in year-ago month.

The total sales were ahead of Nomura expectation of 2.99 lakh units.

The company said its 2-wheeler sales increased 12.1 percent year-on-year to 3.01 lakh units and scooter sales jumped 13.6 percent to 1.02 lakh units.

Exports during the month grew by 48.6 percent to 65,971 units while 3-wheeler sales shot up 140.9 percent to 12,413 units compared to year-ago month.

At 14:54 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 558.80, up Rs 6.50, or 1.18 percent on the BSE.