App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor July sales jump 18% to 3.21 lakh units on growth across segments

Scooter sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 1.19 lakh units while 3-wheeler sales jumped 70 percent to 13,323 units for the month ended July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported a 18 percent year-on-year rise in July sales, driven by growth across segments.

Total sales increased to 3.21 lakh units in month gone by against 2.71 lakh units sold in same period last year. Numbers are ahead of Nomura expectations of 3.11 lakh units.

TVS sold 3.08 lakh units in 2-wheeler segment, registering a 17 percent growth compared to 2.63 lakh units sold in corresponding month last year.

Scooter sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 1.19 lakh units while 3-wheeler sales jumped 70 percent to 13,323 units for the month ended July.

Total exports also reported a 42 percent year-on-year growth to 72,242 units, the company said, adding two-wheeler exports grew by 38 percent to 60,474 units in July 2018.

At 14:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 520.00, up Rs 2.55, or 0.49 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Business #TVS Motor Company

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.