TVS Motor July sales jump 18% to 3.21 lakh units on growth across segments

Two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported a 18 percent year-on-year rise in July sales, driven by growth across segments.

Total sales increased to 3.21 lakh units in month gone by against 2.71 lakh units sold in same period last year. Numbers are ahead of Nomura expectations of 3.11 lakh units.

TVS sold 3.08 lakh units in 2-wheeler segment, registering a 17 percent growth compared to 2.63 lakh units sold in corresponding month last year.

Scooter sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 1.19 lakh units while 3-wheeler sales jumped 70 percent to 13,323 units for the month ended July.

Total exports also reported a 42 percent year-on-year growth to 72,242 units, the company said, adding two-wheeler exports grew by 38 percent to 60,474 units in July 2018.

At 14:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 520.00, up Rs 2.55, or 0.49 percent on the BSE.