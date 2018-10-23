TVS Motor gains 4% after September quarter result; revenue increases 23%

Shares of TVS Motor Company added more than 4 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported its September quarter numbers.

The company has reported a fall of 0.9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 211.31 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 216.16 crore during the same quarter of last year.

Its revenue rose to Rs 4,993.4 crore for the quarter under review, a rise of 23 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,064.72 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY18.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 18 percent at Rs 428.2 crore against Rs 362.6 crore. Margin was at 8.6% versus 8.9%.

At 13:18 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 533.30, up Rs 16.65, or 3.22 percent on the BSE.