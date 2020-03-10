App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor Company declares 2nd interim dividend

The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after March 20 to the shareholders who hold shares at the close of working hours on March 18, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company on March 10 said its board has approved payment of a second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share. The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after March 20 to the shareholders who hold shares at the close of working hours on March 18, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

"At the meeting of the board of directors of the company held today (Tuesday), the board declared a second interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2020, at the rate of Rs 1.40 per share (140 per cent) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs 80 crore, including dividend distribution tax," it said.

Last month, it declared a dividend of Rs 2.1 per share.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Business #TVS Motor Company

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.