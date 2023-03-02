TVS Motor close to catching up with Ola Electric in 2-wheeler category: Nomura

TVS Motor is closing in on market leader Ola Electric in the electric two-wheeler segment, according to a Nomura report.

The Nomura analysts were commenting on the trends emerging from auto sales volumes in February 2023.

TVS Motor’s retail sales in the electric two-wheeler segment is where the challenger-trend can be seen, according to the analysts. “TVS Motors’ retail sales improved to 12.6k units, and it is on track to challenge the leader, Ola Electric (unlisted), whose retails have stabilised at 17k units over the past few months,” Nomura wrote.

The auto major is challenging the leader in a market that has changed dramatically over the last year.

This February, Ola Electric was the leader with 17,600 units sold in the category. TVS Motor came second with 12,600 units, Ather sold 10,000 units, Hero Electric sold 5,900 units and Okinawa sold 3,800 units. Wholesales and others In wholesales volumes, TVS Motor reported a record number of iQube sales in a month, with around 15,500 units sold. Weakness in exports dragged down the total wholesales (including fuel engines) volume for the auto major in the month. While its domestic volumes were up 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) at around 2,22,700 units, its export volumes were down 50 percent YoY at 53,400 units. Total volumes were down 2 percent YoY at 2,76,200 units. Overall, the numbers in the EV, the two-wheeler category haven't moved much month-on-month. Registrations have gone up to around 65,600 units, which is an increase of nearly 2 percent MoM. The two-wheeler industry volumes were up 10 percent YoY this February. Passenger vehicle volumes were up 11 percent on-year, medium and heavy vehicles (MHCV) rose 27 percent YoY and tractor volumes were up 19 percent. The significant rise in MHCV segment was caused by pre-buying, with users trying to stay ahead of the new emission norms which can cause prices of diesel vehicles to rise by 3-4 percent, according to Nomura's analysts. The increase in tractor volumes was because of the positive sentiment in the agriculture sector. "Sentiment remains positive on account of record rabi crop acreage, high crop prices and better terms of trade for farmers," wrote Nomura's analysts, in their report on the February volumes.

