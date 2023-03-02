 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Motor close to catching up with Ola Electric in 2-wheeler category: Nomura

Asha Menon
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

February sales volumes show the auto major challenging the leader, in a market segment that has changed dramatically over the last year

TVS iQube saw record wholesale volumes this February.

TVS Motor is closing in on market leader Ola Electric in the electric two-wheeler segment, according to a Nomura report.

The Nomura analysts were commenting on the trends emerging from auto sales volumes in February 2023.

TVS Motor’s retail sales in the electric two-wheeler segment is where the challenger-trend can be seen, according to the analysts. “TVS Motors’ retail sales improved to 12.6k units, and it is on track to challenge the leader, Ola Electric (unlisted), whose retails have stabilised at 17k units over the past few months,”  Nomura wrote.

The auto major is challenging the leader in a market that has changed dramatically over the last year.