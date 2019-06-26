App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor falls after Citi cuts price target, earnings estimates

Citi reduced price target to Rs 430 from Rs 455 earlier, implying nearly 2 percent potential downside from current levels

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company shares fell nearly a percent intraday on June 26 after global brokerage house Citi maintained sell rating on the stock.

The research firm also reduced price target to Rs 430 from Rs 455 earlier, implying nearly 2 percent potential downside from current levels.

Auto sector is one of biggest losers in the last one year because of lower sales volumes amid liquidity crisis and higher purchasing cost. The stock itself fell 27 percent in last one year and it was quoting at Rs 436.25, down Rs 1.40, or 0.32 percent on the BSE at 1022 hours IST.

Close

"We cut gross margin estimates for higher raw material prices and EPS estimates by 2-6 percent for FY20-22," Citi said, adding it also reduced premium to long-term trading average to 15 percent from 20 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #TVS Motor Company

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.