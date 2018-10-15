App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TV18 Broadcast rises nearly 11% as co turns profitable in Q2

The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of TV18 Broadcast rose nearly 11 percent intraday Monday after company posted profit for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period.

Revenue from operations in Q2 grew by 10.12 percent sequentially to Rs 1,198.33 crore compared to Rs 1,088.19 crore in June quarter.

In September quarter 2017, TV18 had reported a profit at Rs 7.33 crore on revenue of Rs 227.23 crore.

At 12:21 hrs TV18 Broadcast was quoting at Rs 38.15, up Rs 3.05, or 8.69 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: TV18 Broadcast is a part of Network 18 which also publishes Moneycontrol.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 12:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.