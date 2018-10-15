TV18 Broadcast rises nearly 11% as co turns profitable in Q2

Shares of TV18 Broadcast rose nearly 11 percent intraday Monday after company posted profit for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period.

Revenue from operations in Q2 grew by 10.12 percent sequentially to Rs 1,198.33 crore compared to Rs 1,088.19 crore in June quarter.

In September quarter 2017, TV18 had reported a profit at Rs 7.33 crore on revenue of Rs 227.23 crore.

At 12:21 hrs TV18 Broadcast was quoting at Rs 38.15, up Rs 3.05, or 8.69 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: TV18 Broadcast is a part of Network 18 which also publishes Moneycontrol.