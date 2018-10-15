TV18 Broadcast back in the black in Q2, posts profit at Rs 40.4 cr; revenue grows 10% QoQ

TV18 Broadcast, one of India's largest television broadcasting networks, turned profitable for the quarter ended September 2018 on a sequential basis.

The company posted a profit for the quarter at Rs 40.36 crore against a loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the previous period.

Revenue from operations in Q2 grew by 10.12 percent sequentially to Rs 1,198.33 crore compared to Rs 1,088.19 crore in June quarter.

In September quarter 2017, TV18 had reported a profit at Rs 7.33 crore on revenue of Rs 227.23 crore.

The company said consequent to Viacom18 Media Private Limited and IndiaCast Media Distribution Private Limited becoming subsidiaries with effect from March 2018, the figures for the current quarter and half year are not comparable with those of the corresponding periods.

At 11:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 37.25, up Rs 2.15, or 6.13 percent on the BSE after strong sequential growth in earnings.