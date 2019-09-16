TV Today Network gains 3% after HDFC MF picks stake

Shares of TV Today Network rallied nearly 3 percent intraday on September 16 after HDFC Mutual Fund bought stake in the media company.

The stock gained more than 12 percent in last three months. It was quoting at Rs 304.35, up Rs 6.75, or 2.27 percent on the BSE at 1149 hours.

HDFC MF bought 2.1 percent stake in the company on September 12.

HDFC Trustee Co Ltd A/C HDFC Retirement Saving Fund-Equity Plan already held 7.16 percent stake in the company as per shareholding pattern available on the exchanges.