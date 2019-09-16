App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TV Today Network gains 3% after HDFC MF picks stake

HDFC MF bought 2.1 percent stake in the company on September 12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of TV Today Network rallied nearly 3 percent intraday on September 16 after HDFC Mutual Fund bought stake in the media company.

The stock gained more than 12 percent in last three months. It was quoting at Rs 304.35, up Rs 6.75, or 2.27 percent on the BSE at 1149 hours.

HDFC MF bought 2.1 percent stake in the company on September 12.

HDFC Trustee Co Ltd A/C HDFC Retirement Saving Fund-Equity Plan already held 7.16 percent stake in the company as per shareholding pattern available on the exchanges.

Meanhwhile, TV Today had reported a 27.35 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 51.03 crore and revenue from operations increased 30.5 percent to Rs 246.13 crore compared to year-ago.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #TV Today Network

