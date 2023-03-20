 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turmoil continues | Investors have lost Rs 11 lakh crore in last 8 sessions

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

In all, 387 stocks on the BSE hit a 52-week low, against 96 stocks that rose to a 52-week high. Stocks that hit a one-year low included more than 60 stocks from the BSE ‘A’ group, the most liquid stocks

The market failed to sustain the rebound seen late last week and succumbed to selling pressure from the opening trade on March 20. The equity benchmark indices corrected over 0.6 percent, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 2 lakh crore in investor wealth.

The BSE Sensex fell 361 points to 57,629, while the Nifty50 dropped 112 points to 16,988 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, wiping out the previous day's gains.

The ongoing US and Europe banking crisis and caution ahead of the US FOMC meeting scheduled for March 21-22, along with consistent FII flows, weighed on sentiment, Given the recent global developments, investors seem to have shifted their money to safe-haven gold, as prices surpassed $2,000 per troy ounce levels in international markets.

“The US banking crisis remained at the centrestage and that kept the participants on their toes. Besides, the continuous outflow of foreign funds added to worries,” said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.