Turkey is a 'black box' for the market; bet on these top 3 stocks for better return

We have seen a sharp rise in Indian stock market led by better earnings growth in this quarter. We are confident that we will continue to see this earning momentum in coming quarters. Inflation is also in the control of the RBI and rupee has hit 70-mark.

The Indian growth story looks quite strong at this point of time and we continue to look at consumption oriented themes. It is also needed to see how RBI will react on the rise in the rupee. Though as we have mentioned earlier Asian currencies are getting impacted as dollar is getting stronger, we are still better off compared to our neighbours in Asia.

Turkey is still a black box for markets and no one knows what will happen. As result season is getting over, market’s focus will be shifted to global cues. Turkey and rupee will set the mood of the markets for the coming week. With falling rupee, pharma sector will be in focus in near future.

GMR

GMR has posted quite healthy numbers in Q1FY19 and it has also successfully operationalised Terminal 2 of Cebu Airport on 1st July 2018. Airport sector continues to witness high traffic growth with 14% growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. Non-aero revenues grew by 20% in Delhi airport and 16% in Hyderabad airport as compared to the corresponding quarter.

Hyderabad airport clocks a profit of Rs 185 crore as against Rs 108 crore for the corresponding period. Energy sector maintains the performance on account of higher PLF in both Kamalanga & Warora power plants. Warora profit increased to Rs 15 crore from Rs. 6 crore last year.

Kamalanga made cash profit of Rs 43 croe as against cash profit of Rs 18 crore during corresponding quarter last year. After strong consolidation in narrow range stock has given upward break out Friday with huge volume cluster.

On the back of this improved performance and technical structure we are recommending a BUY for short to medium term.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical has reported better than expected performance in 1QFY19, led by healthy US sales (ex-Taro), strong growth in domestic business. Its sales and EBITDA grew by 16% YoY and 47% YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 87% on higher other income, strong operating performance and lower tax rate.

Taro has unperformed in this quarter. It's US sales fell by 4.2% YoY, while ex-Taro US sales grew by 17.5% YoY to US$240mn owing to launch of gWelchol AG, Yoansa and sales improvement from Halol unit. This clearly shows that Sun Pharma's dependency on the Taro is reducing.

India grew by 22% YoY on lower YoY base, while Emerging Markets business grew 21% YoY. Stock has given strong technical break out on weekly chart after long consolidation. We are recommending a BUY for short to long term.

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M+MVML's EBIDTA grew 47% YoY while margin increased 260bp YoY at 15.8%. M&M+MVML's revenue grew 23% YoY led by 19% YoY growth in tractor volumes; while UV volumes grew 20% YoY.

EBIT margin in FES segment came in at 20.9% while auto segment's EBIT margin came in at 9.4% led by improved product mix. Net Realisation grew 3% YoY at Rs 5,58,100; M&M+MVML's PAT grew by 64% YoY. Management has revised its tractor volume growth upwards at 12-14% from 8-10% earlier in FY19.

Company plans to launch three new products. Apart from these company also plans to launch an ICV in 5.5-16T segment during festive season. Post these launches we believe company will post better volume growth aided by higher realization. We are recommending a BUY for short to long term.

The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)