Tumbling international prices worsen outlook for chemical stocks

A flood of Chinese products has sent chemical prices in the international market tumbling, analysts tracking the sector have said.

In May, chemicals like acetic acid, acrylic acid, acrylonitrile, ethanol, ethyl acetate, methanol, and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) sank to their lowest prices since 2021.

According to the channel check, the sharpest month-on-month (MoM) fall was seen in soda ash (China), acrylic acid and methanol, with prices falling 11.4 percent, 8.6 percent, and 8.5 percent, respectively.

“China chemical commodities’ ingress in the global arena due to low domestic demand coupled with subdued demand in Europe and declining crude prices (about 10 percent MoM) exerted severe pricing pressure across the board,” Centrum Broking senior vice president Rohit Nagraj said.

Prices of petchems, building blocks, and polymers, too, corrected in May. The fall in polymer prices remained relatively lower than that of petchems, he said.

A fall in prices spells bad news for the industry that is already reeling under a demand slowdown. Earnings of chemical block in the fourth quarter were under severe pressure for most of the companies exposed to cyclical end-uses.

Companies involved in production of commodity chemicals were hit particularly hard, with perhaps the sole exception being the soda ash segment, where prices have risen sharply in the past two years but are now correcting, Kotak Institutional Equities said.Soda ash is used in metals, paper and food industries among others

Kotak analysts said that given the headwinds, the outlook for the next couple of quarters is weak. Inventory destocking by customers and weak demand from certain end-uses are expected to linger on through most of H1FY24.

“China’s reopening post-Covid has disappointed, and the resultant weakness in demand in that country,

combined with overcapacity across a broad swathe of products, is leading to a spurt in exports and therefore severe pressure on product prices,” Kotak said.

The brokerage house believes only those chemical companies that are in contract manufacturing and are playing with the import substitution theme are likely to shine.

These include SRF, Navin Fluorine, Aether,

Anupam Rasayan, Ami Organics, Deepak Nitrite, Neogen, Clean Science and Vinati Organics.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.