'Sharp correction unlikely; H2 FY20 could be relatively better than the first half'

We remain confident that there will not a sharp correction unless there are shocks emerging from external events on the geopolitical front or some surprises on the financial deficits, Vijay Kuppa, Co-Founder, Orowealth said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: Is Moody’s India outlook downgrade a cause of concern?

The outlook change by Moody’s raises likelihood of a prolonged slowdown for the economy. The same has been echoed both by the government and RBI. After GDP growth rate was limited to 5 percent, various steps were taken by the government and RBI in order to boost the economy through reforms and lower interest rates. Normally benefits from such reforms takes around 1-2 years to start reflecting in a large economy like India. Thus there should be an immediate fear on account of the change in outlook.

Q: Do you feel the market will not see sharp correction in coming quarters and has formed a strong bottom or support at around 11,000?

The past few months flow data has been positive for markets. DII and FII buying at various bottoms have arrested the downfall and we see buying interest from various market participants. However, we remain confident that there will not a sharp correction unless there are shocks emerging from external events on the geopolitical front or some surprises on the financial deficits.

Q: All sectors have contributed to the recent run that was kick-started on September 20 after the corporate tax rate cut. Going forward, which sectors can emerge as the front runners?

Corporate tax cuts provided a huge impetus to the markets. This also helps India to stand in the competitive landscape to emerge a manufacturing hub on account of lower tax rates compared to other economies. So the sectors which had a higher effective tax will now benefit. So going forward, whether these companies will be able to pass on the tax benefits to customers which will drive the overall consumption behavior needs to be seen.

Q: What are your thoughts on Q2 corporate earnings and is it really indicating that the second half of FY20 could be any better than the first?

Q2 earnings have been in line with expectations or slightly above expectations. The positive management commentary gives us confidence that the second half would be relatively better. There are some areas of stress which cannot be overlooked which is contributing to the overall slowdown. However, with better government spending, adequate liquidity, positive consumer sentiments and benefit of lower taxes are some key drivers which should help companies to post better earnings in the second half

Q: What are the triggers that can drive market to 13,000-13,500 in the coming year?

Constant reform agenda, better fiscal discipline, kickstart in private capex, last-mile funding initiatives are some of the key levers for markets to continue the momentum to higher highs in the coming year.