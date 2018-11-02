App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tube Investments consolidated Q2 PAT rises to Rs 66.80 cr

The company, engaged in manufacture of bicycles, metal formed products and chains, had registered consolidated PAT of Rs 44.48 crore during the corresponding quarter in 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tube Investments of India, part of the Murugappa group, on November 2 announced a Rs 66.80 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company, engaged in manufacture of bicycles, metal formed products and chains, had registered consolidated PAT of Rs 44.48 crore during the corresponding quarter in 2017-18.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2018, the consolidated PAT surged to Rs 129.03 crore from Rs 82.30 crore registered year ago, Tube Investments said in a statement.

The consolidated total income for the July-September quarter rose to Rs 1,504.58 crore against Rs 1,289.42 crore registered during the same quarter last year.

related news

For the six month period ending September 30, 2018, the consolidated total income grew to Rs 2,994 crore from Rs 2,622.06 crore registered a year ago. Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary company, clocked revenues of Rs 59 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 as against Rs 54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its PAT for the July-September quarter was at Rs 9 crore as against Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period. Tube Investments said for the six month period ending September 30, 2018, higher profitability and lower capital employed enabled improvement in the return on capital to 20 percent from the 14 percent recorded in corresponding period of last year.

The company generated a cumulative free cash flow of Rs 60 crore in the first half of the current financial year ending September 30, 2018 by better net working capital and higher profits. Shares of Tube Investments ended at Rs 293.65 apiece, down by 1.06 percent over previous close in the Bombay Stock Exchange.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Tube Investment of India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.