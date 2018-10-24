App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TTK Prestige Q2 profit jumps 28% to Rs 54 cr on strong operating income

TTK Prestige Chairman TT Jagannathan believes the company will grow above 12 percent in second half of FY19 and the rural demand is looking good.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige has reported a healthy 28.4 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 53.8 crore, driven by strong operational numbers. But Kerala floods impacted earnings to some extent.

Profit in corresponding period stood at Rs 41.9 crore.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 7.3 percent to Rs 552.3 crore compared to Rs 514.6 crore in same period last year.

TT Jagannathan, Chairman of the company told CNBC-TV18 that the company has achieved 12 percent growth in cooker business and saw 6 percent growth in cookware business.

"We saw 100 percent growth in exports in Q2 and we are optimistic about exports," he said, adding results would have been better had not been for Kerala floods.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 81 crore and margin expanded by 180 basis points to 14.6 percent in Q2FY19.

"Margin improved on price increases & lower than expected commodity inflation. The company will maintain margin at current levels," Jagannathan said.

He believes the company will grow above 12 percent in second half of FY19 and the rural demand is looking good.

At 10:34 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 6,175.00, up Rs 194.95, or 3.26 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 10:49 am

tags #Results #TTK Prestige

