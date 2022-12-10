 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trust the charts and cut out all the noise, says Dinesh Nagpal

Asha Menon
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

He advises traders to take a break after they book a loss and, more importantly, after they book a profit

Dinesh Nagpal had been in college, doing his undergraduate studies at Calcutta University, when he started trading.

He had just been given charge of a big responsibility. Nagpal’s father had passed away and the barely-out-of-teenage son had to manage the family’s import business in iron and steel. At office, guided by business associates and stray stock tips, Nagpal started trading and he began with IPOs. He couldn’t recall the first IPO he bet on, he told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“In the eighties and nineties, the best stocks to buy were the ones that had regular bonus issues. Bonus issue signalled a company that was steadily growing, so it seemed like your money was secure and that there would be wealth creation,” said Nagpal. He traded off and on till 2005.

“In May 2006, there was a sharp correction and traders like us got a jolt,” said Nagpal. He had just completed his graduation and the family had decided to shut down their import business because the competition had become too intense and the margins had thinned. Therefore when the stock markets turned tumultuous that year—with rate-hike worries, rising oil prices, taxation policies and the market regulator’s crackdown on an IPO scam--it was a harsh reality check. That’s when Nagpal decided to make an earnest effort to learn technical analysis.

Trading had become his bread and butter.

He started by training himself in Elliot Wave theory and then Derivative Data Open-Interest Interpretation. But nearly ten years later, he found the technical analysis that he has been most comfortable with –Harmonic Trading Patterns and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.